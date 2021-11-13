Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 717 ($9.37).

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSON shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 960 ($12.54) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pearson to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

PSON opened at GBX 636.80 ($8.32) on Friday. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 582 ($7.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 684.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 775.20.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

