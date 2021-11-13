Pendle (PENDLE) Price Reaches $0.81 on Top Exchanges

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Pendle has a market cap of $59.29 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pendle has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Pendle coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00073359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00074406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00097885 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,620.80 or 0.07191583 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,194.06 or 0.99908485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,280,552 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.