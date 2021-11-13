Peony Price Tops $0.53 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000828 BTC on major exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $27.95 million and approximately $68,661.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peony has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00038357 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 52,904,693 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.