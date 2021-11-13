Peony Reaches 1-Day Volume of $79,623.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Peony has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $28.61 million and $79,623.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 53,261,132 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

