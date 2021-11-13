PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stock Holdings Raised by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.11.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $183.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.06. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $192.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

