Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Shares Purchased by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 3.51% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $7.99.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

