Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,330.44 ($43.51).

Several analysts have recently commented on PSN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,370 ($44.03) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,420 ($44.68) to GBX 3,470 ($45.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Persimmon alerts:

PSN opened at GBX 2,727 ($35.63) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 2,432 ($31.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The company has a market capitalization of £8.70 billion and a PE ratio of 11.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,690.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,006.90.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.