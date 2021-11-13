Phala.Network (PHA) Trading 29.6% Higher This Week

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 13th. Phala.Network has a total market capitalization of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00052253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.28 or 0.00221378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00086156 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

PHA is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

