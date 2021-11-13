Phala Network Trading 6.6% Lower This Week (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. Phala Network has a total market cap of $199.92 million and $18.08 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phala Network has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00052584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00221941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00086134 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

PHA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

