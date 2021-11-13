Phantasma 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.70 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00003260 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 51.2% against the US dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $217.48 million and $5.70 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,804.27 or 1.01646659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00050823 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00038838 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.33 or 0.00601397 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000145 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

