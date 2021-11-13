Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Reduced by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,890,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,365 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.66% of Phillips 66 worth $248,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.61. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -313.04%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.