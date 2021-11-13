Phoenixcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,163.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $4,163.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,806.78 or 1.01627825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00050417 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $231.27 or 0.00357159 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.10 or 0.00549937 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.75 or 0.00177216 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012102 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008425 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001430 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001169 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,967,700 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

