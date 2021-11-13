Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.0758 on Major Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.0758 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $20,257.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012447 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.57 or 0.00414818 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,468,585 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

