Pilgrim’s Pride Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 15,633 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,703% compared to the typical volume of 867 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 10,155 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,124,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,653,000 after purchasing an additional 125,981 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 54,859 shares during the last quarter. 16.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPC stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,445.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

