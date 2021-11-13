Pillar Hits Market Cap of $9.27 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pillar has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $9.27 million and $112,961.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00052852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.30 or 0.00222601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011115 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

