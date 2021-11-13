Pinkcoin Price Hits $0.0078 on Major Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $3,464.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.85 or 0.00352007 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011688 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008810 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005303 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 457,593,566 coins and its circulating supply is 432,333,130 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.