Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Position Raised by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 110,215.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $58,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $88,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $103,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $101.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $103.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,683,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,329 shares of company stock worth $15,719,859. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.