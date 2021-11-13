Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

