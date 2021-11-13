Piper Sandler Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.24). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

AVDL opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $648.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

