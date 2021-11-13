Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $340.45 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00002813 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $340.45 million and $911,364.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.87 or 0.00312256 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.25 or 0.00102984 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.36 or 0.00152896 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005134 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000131 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,158,138 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.