PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Hits $0.0302 on Top Exchanges

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. PirateCash has a market cap of $777,835.47 and $662.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About PirateCash

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,490,820 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

