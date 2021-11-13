Pirl (PIRL) Trading Down 45.2% Over Last 7 Days

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a market cap of $54,850.76 and $45.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pirl has traded down 45.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Pirl

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

