PIXEL (PXL) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 24% against the US dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $1.79 million and $4,788.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,628.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $658.56 or 0.01035009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.86 or 0.00270091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.47 or 0.00252196 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00027668 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003290 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PIXEL

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

