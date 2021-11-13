PIXEL Trading Up 6.6% Over Last Week (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 13th. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $6,198.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,766.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.02 or 0.01036057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.56 or 0.00271071 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.32 or 0.00238279 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00027577 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

