Pizza (PIZZA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.32 Million

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $222,353.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

