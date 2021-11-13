PKG Token (PKG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,200.00

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. In the last week, PKG Token has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One PKG Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PKG Token has a total market capitalization of $548,380.69 and approximately $3,200.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PKG Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00072197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00073830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00097359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,217.12 or 1.00728785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,596.85 or 0.07099903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PKG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.