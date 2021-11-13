Plair (PLA) Market Capitalization Tops $1.57 Million

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 25.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Plair coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Plair has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Plair has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $9,741.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00052562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.00225334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00087586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Plair

Plair (PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . The official website for Plair is plair.life

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

