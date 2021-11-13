PlatON (LAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $186.93 Million

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 13th. One PlatON coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatON has a total market cap of $186.93 million and approximately $25.32 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlatON has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlatON Profile

LAT is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,115,655,180 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

