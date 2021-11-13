PlatonCoin One Day Volume Reaches $833,678.00 (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PlatonCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular exchanges. PlatonCoin has a total market cap of $34.14 million and approximately $833,678.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00052819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.68 or 0.00221896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00086329 BTC.

About PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin (PLTC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,422,953 coins. The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com . PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology. “

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

