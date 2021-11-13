Playkey Price Hits $0.0269 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. During the last week, Playkey has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a market cap of $468,082.05 and $143,218.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00052178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.85 or 0.00220967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00086327 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

