Plexus (LON:POS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.63

Shares of Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.63 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 9.25 ($0.12). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 10.02 ($0.13), with a volume of 420,719 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.63. The company has a market cap of £10.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Plexus Company Profile (LON:POS)

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It principally markets POS-GRIP, a patented method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealing, which includes deforming one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

