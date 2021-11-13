PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PMVP traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 495,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,074. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 26,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $895,645.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 568.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,105 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

