POA (POA) 1-Day Volume Hits $188.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 823.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. During the last week, POA has traded 1,203.5% higher against the US dollar. POA has a market cap of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.
About POA
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
