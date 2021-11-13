POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PNT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.04. 188,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,643. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.64. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $18.08.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.