Polis Price Hits $0.41 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Polis has a market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $211,290.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polis has traded up 52.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004628 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.11 or 0.00304746 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008058 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $492.02 or 0.00768504 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

