PolkaCover Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 13th. PolkaCover has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaCover coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00073026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00074471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00097505 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.67 or 0.07180048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,311.23 or 1.00019598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

