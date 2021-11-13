Polkadex (PDEX) Price Tops $21.12 on Exchanges

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $67.00 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for about $21.12 or 0.00033010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkadex has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00073098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00074282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00097961 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,613.11 or 0.07205358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63,973.69 or 0.99922465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

