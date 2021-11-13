PolkaFoundry (PKF) Hits Market Capitalization of $59.02 Million

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 13th. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for $1.72 or 0.00002659 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PolkaFoundry has a market cap of $59.02 million and $1.77 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00052453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.93 or 0.00224305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00086061 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Profile

PolkaFoundry is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,360,447 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

