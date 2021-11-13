POLKARARE Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges (PRARE)

POLKARARE (CURRENCY:PRARE) traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last seven days, POLKARARE has traded up 76.6% against the U.S. dollar. One POLKARARE coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges. POLKARARE has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $688,978.00 worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00072875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00074526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00097145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,016.12 or 0.99867966 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,649.76 or 0.07142266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About POLKARARE

POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,383,253 coins. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @PolkaRare

