Polker Market Cap Achieves $22.86 Million (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Polker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polker has a total market capitalization of $22.86 million and $7.57 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polker has traded up 37.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80072869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00070847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00074758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00098189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,573.86 or 0.07202329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,625.52 or 1.00189313 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,887,668 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

