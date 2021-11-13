PotCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6,356.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and $6,356.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,628.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,608.98 or 0.07243546 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.95 or 0.00388109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $658.56 or 0.01035009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00086645 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.82 or 0.00413057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.86 or 0.00270091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.47 or 0.00252196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004830 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,009,314 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.