PotCoin (POT) Hits Market Cap of $4.17 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $4.17 million and $2,023.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,766.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,638.48 or 0.07161847 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.28 or 0.00395695 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.02 or 0.01036057 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00086437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.00 or 0.00426142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.56 or 0.00271071 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.32 or 0.00238279 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.67 or 0.00306754 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,010,108 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

