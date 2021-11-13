Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.11% of Powell Industries worth $18,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 54.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 54,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 29.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 34,234 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of POWL stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.17 million, a P/E ratio of 921.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 3,466.67%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

