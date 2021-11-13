Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Issues Earnings Results

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power Solutions International had a negative net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 706.96%.
Shares of PSIX stock remained flat at $$4.48 during trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. Power Solutions International has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $9.50.
About Power Solutions International
