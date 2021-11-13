PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,398 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of PRA Group worth $11,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PRA Group by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter.

PRA Group stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $449,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,238 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

