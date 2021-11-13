Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Issues Earnings Results

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Prelude Therapeutics stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.20. 256,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,703. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $762.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.24. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $95.38.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $464,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $59,823.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,033 shares of company stock worth $2,060,955 in the last ninety days. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 449.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Prelude Therapeutics worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRLD. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

