Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,265 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.75% of LPL Financial worth $81,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock opened at $164.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.45 and a 12 month high of $176.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.42.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

