Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.27% of NeoGenomics worth $70,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 641.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $41.92 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $61.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

