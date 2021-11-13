Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.13% of General Dynamics worth $68,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in General Dynamics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

NYSE GD opened at $200.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.50. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

