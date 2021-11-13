Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,415 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.41% of XPO Logistics worth $66,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 130.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

XPO opened at $79.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average of $112.28. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.24 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.